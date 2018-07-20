Wilson Parking taken to court by Commerce Commission, accused of monopolising Wellington parking facilities

Proceedings have been filed by the Commerce Commission against Wilson Parking, who are accused of substantially restricting the competition in Wellington's car park market.

A Wilson Parking building in Hong Kong. Source: Woajumsiekodai/Wikimedia Commons

"In 2015, the Commission granted clearance for Wilson Parking to acquire the lease for the Plimmer Towers car park on Boulcott Street," the Commission said in a statement today.

"In doing so, the Commission noted the competitive constraint on Wilson Parking in this area would primarily arise from the competing provider operating the Capital car park – a large multi-level car park at 50-60 Boulcott Street.

"In June 2016, Wilson Parking acquired the long-term lease to operate the Capital car park.

"It did not apply for clearance to acquire the lease."

The Commission said it has received complaints about Wilson Parking raising its prices since then.

They are seeking a penalty against Wilson Parking and an order ending its lease of the Capital park.