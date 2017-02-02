'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Andrew Little is receptive to the idea of having broadcaster and Maori Party member Willie Jackson in Labour's ranks for the 2017 election.

"I think Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour if he were keen to be a candidate for Labour," Mr Little told reporters today.

Mr Jackson, an Alliance MP from 1999 to 2002 and supporter of the Maori and Mana parties over the years, is leaving his job at RadioLive for another run at politics.

He says he will make an announcement about his future at Waitangi on Sunday, but in an interview on RadioLive today, admitted it was a "bit of a surprise" where he would be going.

"I didn't know if I was gonna go down that track, but all will be revealed on Sunday," he said.

Mr Jackson had been suggested as a Maori Party candidate for Tamaki Makaurau.

Multiple sources have told 1 NEWS Mr Jackson has been offered a high place on the Labour list.

Mr Little wouldn't comment on that, however.