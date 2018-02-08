 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Government minister Willie Jackson doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob Jones of his knighthood over his suggestion that a "Maori Gratitude Day" should be introduced in place of Waitangi Day, but says he's "acting like an idiot".

The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.
Source: 1 NEWS

A online petition is demanding the businessman and former politician be stripped of his knighthood because of comments he wrote in a column on a newspaper website.

In an opinion piece in the National Business Review, Sir Bob said: "As there are no full-blooded Maori in existence it indisputably follows that if it had not been for migrants, mainly Brits, not a single Maori alive today, including Professor Temaru, would have existed."

And he suggested a public holiday, 'Maori Gratitude Day', where Maori supply breakfast in bed and do other chores to show gratitude for their existence.

"I have in mind a public holiday where Maori bring us breakfast in bed or weed our gardens, wash and polish our cars and so on, out of gratitude for existing," he wrote.

NBR removed the column, tweeting this was "due to inappropriate content".

The petition organiser, Renae Maihi, told 1 NEWS Sir Bob's column "goes beyond inappropriate".

"Somebody who speaks like that, and writes like that, should not be a sir in our country." 

But Labour MP Willie Jackson believes that would be a step too far.

"People have made mistakes, who have been knights, and so to make him an example of, I don't think is fair. You know I don't think as Government we'd go down that track," he told 1 NEWS.

"Bob really just has to look at himself because he's better than that, and at the moment, he's acting like an idiot." 

Social commentator Mike King said: "I don't think anyone should take seriously what Bob is saying. He's like that doddery old uncle whose social filter is now broken."

Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS went to Sir Bob's Wellington office. He didn't want to appear on camera as he had just had an eye operation. 

But he's standing by his comments, saying he wrote a "perfectly factual thing" and maintained it's not racist.

He said "some things I said are indisputable" and "it's obvious some of the things I said were a piss take", adding that he doesn't hate anyone. He also said the petition is "infantile".

The Human Rights Commission said in a statement Sir Bob Jones and outlets that choose to publish this kind of rhetoric need to be prepared for public backlash that they provoke, and deserve.

Ms Maihi said: "The world that he thinks he lives in, or the country he thinks he lives in, doesn't exist anymore." 

Ms Maihi wants measures put in place to prevent the publishing of such comments and says New Zealand can do better.

Related

Maori Issues

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

02:28
3
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

4

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

00:15
5
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 