Willie Jackson given Labour election campaign role

Willie Jackson has been appointed as Labour's Maori campaign manager for the September election, just hours after the party hosed down a stoush over his position on the candidate list.

Mr Jackson is placed 21st on the list, which is a winnable place but Labour will have to do better than the 25 per cent of the party vote it gained in 2014.

He came to Wellington on Monday to confront party chiefs, wanting a higher place, but they didn't give in and released the list on this morning.

Shortly after that the party announced Mr Jackson's appointment in a statement.

"Willie was asked to take on the role due to his ability to connect with a demographic of Maori voters who are typically younger and part of a new generation," it said.

Mr Jackson says he is going to campaign hard in all the Maori electorates.

"It's crucially important for Maori to enrol and vote," he said.

Labour holds six of the Maori roll seats and the Maori Party holds the seventh.

