'Willie Jackson is an attractive candidate' to broaden appeal of Labour Party

Former Labour President Mike Williams says adding Willie Jackson to the party's list is broadening the appeal of the Labour party.

Mr Williams told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning that the former broadcaster is an "attractive candidate" and believes Andrew Little has "got it right".

Hours after being confirmed as a Labour election candidate, Mr Jackson's controversial interview with a Roast Busters victim three years ago came back to haunt him.

Mr Jackson apologised for "any hurt" caused by the interview after Labour's sexual violence spokesperson Poto Williams said she couldn't support him as a colleague unless he did so.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ms Williams wrote that she was concerned about Mr Jackson becoming a Labour Party candidate.

However, yesterday in an interview with 1 NEWS, Ms Williams acknowledged that her weekend statement caused some distress to the party and colleagues.

She says she is "sorry for the way she went about it, but will always stand by her principles" and will "continue to be a strong advocate for victims of family and sexual violence".

Ms Williams, who is Labour's Associate Justice Spokesperson on Sexual and Domestic Violence, met with Mr Jackson on Tuesday to discuss her concerns.

She says they had a robust and honest conversation and she acknowledges the work Mr Jackson is doing with the Manukau Urban Maori Authority on its violence free programmes.

She says that having spoken to Mr Jackson she believes his apology for the radio interview is genuine.



Mr Williams supports the Labour leader's decision to recruity Mr Jackson saying he is "broadening the appeal of the party and it can't win an election on 25 per cent of the vote which it got last time," he said.

"He is picking people like Greg O’Connor and Willie Jackson and there will be more, including women who have that broad appeal that the Labour Party needs to lead the government after the 2017 election."

Roast Busters and Jackson

Willie Jackson conducted an interview in 2013 on RadioLIVE with co-host John Tamihere with a young woman named Amy.

The interview was involving the Roast Busters scandal, and Mr Jackson was criticised for taking a devil's advocate approach, seen by many as blaming the victim.

The Roast Busters scandal involved a group of young men who were boasting about getting underage girls drunk in order to have sex with them.