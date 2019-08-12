TODAY |

Wild wind rips part of roof off Auckland waterfront's The Cloud events centre

1 NEWS
Strong winds in Auckland last night damaged part of the roof on the multi-million dollar events centre The Cloud, on Queens Wharf.

The damage to the downtown waterfront events centre came during a night of multiple lightning strikes. Source: Breakfast

The section of the roof came off as a fierce storm hit the city last night with NIWA reporting more than 700 lightning strikes in just one hour.

The venue on the waterfront was built as one of the centre pieces of the hospitality and "party zone" facilities for the Rugby World Cup 2011. It can host up to 6000 people.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the roof had been re-secured by the time fire fighters arrived.

