Wild wind rips part of roof off Auckland waterfront's The Cloud events centre

Strong winds in Auckland last night damaged part of the roof on the multi-million dollar events centre The Cloud, on Queens Wharf.

The section of the roof came off as a fierce storm hit the city last night with NIWA reporting more than 700 lightning strikes in just one hour.

The venue on the waterfront was built as one of the centre pieces of the hospitality and "party zone" facilities for the Rugby World Cup 2011. It can host up to 6000 people.