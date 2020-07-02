Wild Wellington weather sees debris strewn across roads, ferry cancellations

Wild weather overnight means a clean up job for some in Wellington this morning and the cancellation of some Cook Strait ferry sailings.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington City Council was made aware of several major weather related incidents overnight, including numerous slips and debris strewn across roads.

The council told 1 NEWS this morning a contractor was attending numerous slips, one covering a lane, at Onslow Road, Khandallah.

Meanwhile, a contractor is also on site and has closed both lanes to the road heading to Red Rocks on Owhiro Bay Parade and Happy Valley Road as debris and seaweed is strewn across both lanes. Traffic management is in place and only Owhiro Bay residents have access to area.

As well, there are three spots of debris between Breaker Bay Road and Moa Point Road. A contractor was sent out and has since cleared the debris.

At Moa Point Road, Rongotai, the council also said there were boulders across the road just after the airport tunnel. A contractor was dispatched and cleared the area.

Wellington's wild weather comes as a wintry blast affects much of the country.

Wintry blast bringing snow and strong winds to parts of the country

Ferry cancellations

Today some Cook Strait ferry sailing have been cancelled for the second day in a row.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook told 1 NEWS this morning that rough weather in the Cook Strait has led to the cancellation of some additional Interislander ferry services, and changes to others.

"With significant wave heights still between five and six metres, we have cancelled some sailings on Wednesday and Thursday, and turned others into freight-only services," he said.

"Affected passengers and freight customers are being contacted and will be transferred to alternative sailings."

Mr Rushbrook also said passengers were being rescheduled on services later today when the weather is forecast to have calmed down.

"We regret the inconvenience to some of our customers but safety has to be our top priority," he said.

Cancelled services:

Wednesday Aratere 1600 from Wellington, 2045 from Picton

Wednesday Kaitaki 2030 from Wellington, Thursday 0230 from Picton

Wednesday Kaiarahi 1830 from Picton, Thursday 0200 from Wellington

Thursday Aratere 0630 from Wellington, 1100 from Picton

Thursday 0730 Kaiarahi from Picton becomes a freight-only sailing