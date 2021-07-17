Wild weather: What you need to know around NZ

Parts of the west coast and top of the South Island have been cut off due to flooding, while states of emergency have been declared in Marlborough and Buller.

The New Zealand Defence Force helps a resident evacuate from a home in Buller. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Picton is now cut off from the rest of the South Island, the latest town to be cut off as flooding and high river levels leaves roads impassable.

The Transport Agency says Westport, Tākaka, Collingwood, Murchison, Springs Junction and Nelson are also isolated due to the current weather conditions.

Here is a summary of what is happening in each area.

Homes in Marlborough evacuated

The New Zealand Defence Force helps a man evacuate from a property in Buller. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Marlborough District Council has declared a local state of emergency, to ensure it has the resources to evacuate more than 200 properties.

Residents in part of the Lower Wairau have been advised to evacuate, due to a stop bank breach near Ferry Rd bridge.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Rarangi Fire Station.

It is asking residents of the Renwick Lower Terrace to leave their homes, as water flows over the stop bank at Conders Bend.

Council teams are going door to door telling people to leave.

The bridge at Bartlett's Creek has also washed out, isolating 25 rural properties.

Marlborough residents are being asked to stay home and avoid travel, because more than 20 roads in the region are closed with flooding, slips and fallen trees.

The council is advising people in Wairau Valley township to boil their water.

Near Picton, State Highway 1 is closed to Spring Creek due to flooding and a slip, making Picton the latest town to be cut off.

State Highway 63 from west of Renwick, and Queen Charlotte Drive are among other roads in the region that are currently closed.

Homes in Buller being evacuated

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) helps a child evacuate in Buller. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The red warning for heavy rainfall in Buller has been extended until 3am Sunday. Red warnings are reserved for the most severe weather events and require immediate action.

Buller Emergency Management is evacuating several more streets in Westport as the Buller River rises. High tide is due at 4.15pm.

A raging Buller River flows through Westport after a dumping of rain. Source: Anita Kay

Zone 10, under an evacuation order, includes Brougham St and Eastons Rd.

Police and emergency teams are door-knocking in the affected areas to speed evacuations.

Residents are being told to take their emergency supplies and flee to friends or family on higher ground.

A lone bench sits among floodwaters in Buller. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

There are also community evacuation centres being set up at:

* Phelan Hall, enter off Queen St by the Catholic Church

* St Canices School, corner of Derby and Brougham Streets - use the Derby St entrance

* Westport South School, 165 Derby St - use the Derby St entrance.

* Salvation Army, 20 Henley St

The Buller District is in a state of emergency as rain hammers the region, pushing the river to near-bursting point running at 11m high.

MetService said further flooding was likely in some areas, as are slips, and some communities could become isolated.

Intense flooding on State Highway 6, Havelock. Source: Supplied

The Buller Gorge is closed, as is the Buller Bridge, and there is currently no way out of the town.

People have been asked to stay in their homes while the risk remains.

Last night a slip at Meybille Bay closed State Highway 6 between Westport and Punakaiki until further notice.

SH6 is also closed from Westport to Inangahua due to flooding of the Buller River, and east of Inangahua, where a detour is in place via Browns Creek Road.

Several other roads are down to one lane due to minor slips or surface flooding.

The Transport Agency is urging people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Canterbury

Environment Canterbury has issued a flood warning, with rivers in the region running high.

It said heavy rain had fallen along the main divide overnight, flowing into the Ashburton, Selwyn and Ashley catchments.

The Orari River is rising and engineering staff will monitor it during the day to make sure areas where repair work was carried out after the flood in May have stood up to the increased flow.

The Rangitata River is expected to keep rising during the day and the Ashburton River is running high and has overflowed in the North Branch into areas affected by the recent flood.

Landowners adjacent to Canterbury rivers are being advised to monitor the situation for flooding and take action sooner rather than later.

Wellington

High winds and heavy rain are causing problems in the capital.

State Highway 2 at the Remutaka Hill Rd north of Wellington has been closed until further notice after slips and flooding.

There are no detours between Featherston and Upper Hutt, and motorists have been told to delay their travel and avoid the area.

State Highway 1 north of Wellington, at Centennial Highway between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, is facing big delays with a slip covering much of the road.

And a burst water main is causing delays northbound on the highway at Paremata, with one lane closed.

Wellington City Council received more than 20 calls about flooding on roads and at private properties today.

Trees have fallen onto roads, including Lambton Quay in the central city, as winds reached 130 km/h overnight.

Wastewater overflow could cause issues at the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, with people told they should stay out of the sea for the next two days.

Drivers heading north from the capital could encounter surface flooding with big swells around Paekakariki.

In Wairarapa, a conservatory was damaged by high winds and a tree fell over a driveway.

Firefighters and councils have also been responding to sparking powerlines and uprooted trees.

Greytown and Featherston residents are being asked to limit their water use, as heavy rainfall has caused the supply to go cloudy.

Further north

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Between 70 and 100 mm of rain is expected this afternoon and evening.

North to northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

MetService said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, driving could be hazardous and surface flooding and slips were possible.

Downed powerlines and a fallen tree are blocking State Highway 43 in Taranaki.

The road is closed near the intersection with Crown Rd. Emergency services and Powerco are at the scene.

Flight disruptions

People waiting at Auckland Airport amid flight cancellations today. Source: 1 NEWS

The turbulent weather is causing significant flight disruptions across Air New Zealand's domestic network.

The national carrier says Wellington, New Plymouth and Nelson are the worst affected.

Multiple regional flights using turbo-prop aircraft have been cancelled or significantly delayed, which will impact the schedule until tomorrow.

Disrupted customers are being offered road transportation where possible and Air New Zealand is adding additional services to its schedule tomorrow.