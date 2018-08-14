 

Wild weather whips up waves at famous Kiwi surf spot

One surfer said you'd be "nuts" to head out in the large swells at Raglan's beaches.
A Ministry of Education worker became emotional while giving thanks over the childhood support workers pay equity deal that was announced today.

Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon.

Communications support worker for the Ministry of Education, Mary Jones, teared up as she read out a brief statement after the announcement was made.

"This pay equity journey has been very long, to get to the signing date where we feel truly values for the contribution that we make to the education team. It's beyond wonderful," Ms Jones said as her colleagues gave her strength.

Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.

"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."

The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.

The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace".

The pay equity settlement is expected to be made valid next month, after the support workers cast their vote on it.

Mary Jones was supported by colleagues as she gave her thanks for the new deal.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Simon Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour, and Mr Bridges said he was "confident" it did not come from National. 

Mr Bridges' MP expenses were released yesterday, with $113,973 spent on travel and accommodation between April and June, reported by Newshub. 

Ms Ardern said Labour did not have access to Mr Bridges' expenses. 

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the Speaker." 

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it. 

Mr Bridges said he did not know who leaked the details of his expenses. 

"It isn't National, I'm very confident about that. It's good to see [Speaker] Trevor Mallard is doing an inquiry and we'll see what happens. 

He said there were "multiple players throughout the parliamentary precint" that could have had access to the figures. 

"The reality is this was going to come out on Thursday, it's not that big of a deal."

Mr Bridges did not think it was an overspend, and that it was "fundamentally important" that he got out around the country. 

Speaker Trevor Mallard said the leaked document had a different format than that supplied to Parliamentary Services, Parliamentary Library and from the Speakers' office. 

He said he would take 24 hours to "take soundings about whether there needs to be a further forensic examination as to the source of the document". 

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. 

The Prime Minister says it did not come from the Government or the Speaker.
