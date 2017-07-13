Wild weather! Wellington train battled the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

Source:
The wild storm hitting the country has whipped up huge swells in Wellington that have caused the cancellation of some public transport trains this morning.
However 1 NEWS managed to get footage of one plucky commuter train battling through the elements, making sure its passengers reach their destination.
The video shows large waves washing over the train tracks in front of the train, with sea spray lashing against the carriages.
Cyclonic strength winds with a sustained force of 125 km/h have been recorded just off the shore from the capital today as the storm makes its way up the country.
