Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

It might be an even slower commute to work in Auckland traffic tomorrow, with a massive dumping of heavy rain set to hit the region during the busy morning rush hour.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

The whole day will be a "washout" according to TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett who warns the rain will also likely affect those travelling home from work in the afternoon.

The city is tipped to be hit with up to 120mm of rain between tomorrow and Friday morning, with downpours expected to peak at 25mm/hr by tomorrow afternoon, according to MetService.

This morning Auckland Transport cancelled all ferry crossings in the Gulf Harbour, citing weather conditions.

Wet weather further south

Further south, the wild weather has led to a number of warnings from the MetService with up to 250mm of rain expected in the Nelson area, forecast to peak at 35mm a hour this afternoon.

Greymouth received 127mm in one day when they experienced heavy flooding last week so the deluge in Nelson is set to have a big impact.

The weather is looking so bad in the region that Nelson Tasman Civil Defence have deployed a safety team to Golden Bay.

They will be warning campers and other tourists to stay away from local rivers for the next 24 hours, with high tide likely to compound problems at 3pm.

The heaviest deluges are expected in the Nelson region between 6pm and midnight tonight.

