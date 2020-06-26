Wild weather overnight downs trees, power lines in Auckland

Wild weather and a possible tornado has seen trees, power lines and a roof lifted in areas across Auckland.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

Emergency services told 1 NEWS they received 24 weather-related call-outs and were attending 17 of them in the Dairy Flat area, north of Auckland, and in West Auckland overnight, with a suspected tornado also reported.

A roof was lifted and trees and power lines were brought down on Young Access in Dairy Flat. Trees and power lines in nearby Pine Valley Road and Kahikatea Flat Road were also down.

Photos seen by 1 NEWS showed trees snapped in half and flooding on Pine Valley Road.

Emergency services said no injuries were reported and it was checking houses in the area.

Vector is reporting power outages this morning across the Dairy Flat area.

In nearby Albany, the Oteha Valley Road southbound on-ramp to State Highway 1 was closed due to flooding.

Locals speculated there may have been a tornado overnight, with one resident posting on a Facebook community page yesterday saying she heard a “huge rushing sound like a train or a river flood … not just a normal thunder or lightning sound”.

Another Dairy Flat resident said the storm took out the power and woke her up.

“[It] flew our front door open … was the scariest and loudest sounds. Two minutes later, it was over.”

The weather comes after a tornado was spotted touching down on farmland in the Northland coastal settlement of Mangawhai yesterday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad