Wild weather for the north cuts power, may cause flooding

Severe weather brought down power lines and cut electricity to 77 homes in the Tokatoka area south of Dargaville in the early hours of this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Supply is expected to be restored shortly.

In Mangawhai north of Auckland last night, 1200 properties were also without power for three hours when trees fell onto lines at Moirs Point.

A king tide on the east coast of the North Island may cause flooding for parts of Auckland, Northland and Coromandel this morning.

MetService said heavy rain and strong easterly winds for these areas could cause the sea to come up higher than usual from about 9am.

Whakatane and coastal parts of the Bay of Plenty may also get some flooding.

The wild weather has been caused a trough, preceded by a strong northeasterly flow approaching the country.

A low is expected to develop on this trough this morning, then deepen rapidly as it moves southwest. The low is forecast to pass near Auckland Sunday afternoon, then track west of Taranaki.