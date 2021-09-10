Wild weather, multiple blazes keep fire crews busy across the country

Fire crews have been responding to multiple call outs overnight as wild weather battered the South Island and central North Island.

Strong winds hit the South Island overnight, resulting in numerous blazes after trees fell on powerlines and previous burn-offs flared up once more.

Crews from Dunedin and surrounding areas dealt with a fire in forestry on Three Mile Hill on the outskirts of Dunedin, and another at Cape Saunders near Portobello.

Call-outs have moved north from Dunedin to Canterbury as the storm has shifted up the country.

As at 6.30am Fire and Emergency had around 30 crews responding to about 10 wildfires from South Canterbury to Hurunui, Southern Communications Centre Shift Manager Kevin Barbara said. Most are in rural areas.

The largest is currently burning in the Glentui area of the Waimakariri District.

The only report of fire damage to structures so far is a hay shed.

Orion is also reporting more than 1300 Canterbury homes as being without power on Thursday morning.

The weather has also caused surface flooding in Bluff which has affected at least two properties.

Strong winds started hammering the Wairarapa region Friday morning, with emergency services receiving more than 25 call outs since midnight.

NZTA has confirmed State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill has now been closed due to high winds, with no detour available.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mike Wanoa said FENZ had been busy, with the wild weather “not likely to diminish any time soon”.

He said “roofs lifting, trees on powerlines and trampolines flying around the place” had made up the majority of the callouts.

At 9.40am FENZ were called to Mount Bruce, north of Masterton, where a truck had blown over in the wind. There were no reports of anyone being trapped.

MetService issued 18 warnings and watches across the South Island on Friday for strong winds, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

"Damaging gales" in Canterbury are also expected to continue until at least 11am on Friday with gusts of up to 140km/h while 120km/h winds are also expected in Marlborough and Nelson until at least 5pm.

MetService also warned the bottom of the North Island to expect some of the weather with Wairarapa including the Tararua District due for severe northwest gales through until 9pm Friday evening.