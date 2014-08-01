 

Wild weather moves south after slamming much of the north with torrential rain and flooding

Wild weather that slammed the upper North Island is set to move south, bringing a strong, cold southerly flow to central and southern parts of the country.

Fronts associated with a low over the Tasman Sea are forecast to move slowly today till Wednesday over the North Island, bringing rain with possible thundery downpours especially to the northern and eastern districts.

Severe weather watches are still in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty today as rain with possible thunderstorms is expected.

Heavy rain watch that may also approach warning criteria has been issued by MetService over Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay and Kaikoura throughout today.

Up to 80 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Auckland yesterday, with Waiheke Island, Whangaparoa, Warkworth, Albany, Orewa, and Tamaki getting the biggest downpours.

Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

The heavy rain then moved south to the Coromandel, causing surface flooding, slips, and road closures.

Driving conditions may be hazardous for motorists due to surface flooding and poor visibility.

Police ask that motorists follow the directions of emergency services and roading contractors as some local roads may still be closed from last nights flooding.

The best of the weather today is expected to be in the west and south of the South Island.

MetService say that during Tuesday and Wednesday, there is high confidence that rainfall accumulations could reach warning criteria in Marlborough and Canterbury north of about Timaru, with heavy snow likely above 400 metres.

For the latest forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

