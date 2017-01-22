Wild weather leaves more than 15,000 Auckland homes without power

Auckland is being battered with brutal weather leaving thousands of households without power.

A tree has fallen on top of a car overnight in Onehunga. Source: 1 NEWS

The worst affected suburbs include Avondale, Otara, Otahuhu and Manuwera according to Vector.

At 11pm on Saturday Vector reported a power outage in Otara affecting 1742 households.

In Manuwera 1926 households were out of power and in Papakura 874 homes were affected.

Power is estimated to be restored at these suburbs by 6am this on Sunday.

Since 5.30pm yesterday almost 3,000 homes in Otahuhu were also out of power.

Fire and police are responding to numerous call outs of weather related incidents across the city.

Multiple trees and at least two power lines have fallen down in the central Auckland area due to strong winds and heavy rain.

There have also been a number of minor crashes and police remind motorists to drive to the conditions.

Several people have been injured after a large tree fell on top of a car on an Auckland motorway overnight.

Police were rushed to the scene on the southern motorway near Drury at 9.50pm on Saturday.

"The vehicle had seven occupants with several persons sustaining injury," police said in a statement.

According to St John three people were treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One person suffered critical injuries and two were seriously injured.

Police say the southern motorway has been closed and will remain closed for at least the next hour.

Winds are believed to be reaching damaging gusts over 100km/h and peak winds are expected to ease after midnight.

Police advise people on the roads to increase following distances and buckle up.

Road conditions may be checked at NZTA.

