Wild weather in the North Island: Flooding, power outages and evacuated campers

Power lines and trees have been brought down by strong winds in the upper North Island.

Emergency services received 37 call-outs across the Auckland, Northland, Waikato and the Western Bay of Plenty regions overnight.

Winds gusted up to 110 km/h hour in Coromandel and Northland.

In Auckland, wind gusts, debris and trees damaged power lines.

Electricity lines company Vector said several power cuts to homes in the north of the city, but crews were prepared and there was minimal impact on customers.

Northland had 70mm of rain overnight, MetService said.

In Coromandel, rising floodwaters in the Kauaeranga River forced 40 freedom campers to move from their spot.

About 160mm of rain fell overnight in parts of the catchment above the Kauaeranga River.

Waikato Regional Council staff moved the campers from land near the Thames airfield.

The council said the main road into Thames, State Highway 25, may close as the spillway across the highway at Thames had started to operate.

Further north, the Whitianga to Tairua section of SH25 is closed due to flooding, NZTA said.

The regional council is urging people across the Coromandel Peninsula to stay away from rivers and streams as they could rise rapidly with the rainfall.

Auckland motorways

The Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care in the poor weather conditions after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

Flooding is affecting parts of the motorway with the right lane at the Greenlane interchange closed.

Gales and heavy rain brought by a deep low weather system are due to affect may of the North Island and upper South Island through to tomorrow.

Rain, gale warnings

MetService forecast the heaviest rain would fall in Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke and northern Gisborne where heavy rain warnings are in force.

Strongest winds were expected in Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and western Bay of Plenty.