 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wild weather forces longest delay in 40 years for Kiwi scientists journeying to Antarctica

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Antarctica

New Zealand scientists' trip to Antarctica has been delayed, with wild weather battering the icy continent.

With winds lashing snow and sleet into an icy storm, activity at the McMurdo Sound airfields have come to a screeching halt, leaving planes grounded on the Christchurch tarmac.

The weather has caused the longest delay in 40 years, setting scientists back a further two weeks.

However, a slight break in the weather has left the Kiwi team scrambling to depart as soon as possible.

Officials are hopeful that two flights, holding around 20 logistics staff will depart tomorrow, optimistic a further five can take off by Friday.

Weather permitting, scientists will take off in two weeks, where they can finally get to work.

The start of the science season is already two weeks behind schedule. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Antarctica
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paua
Four facing charges after massive illegal pāua bust
2
Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN
3
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
4
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they're expecting their first baby
5
Seven Sharp’s Arrun Soma took a look in the Marlborough Sounds.
'I've got my man back' - Dad emotional as he gets back on track with estranged teen at Outward Bound course
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46
She says it could have a "disproportionate effect" on those unable to afford to spend a high amount at the pump.

Jacinda Ardern criticises minimum spend discounts by fuel retailers

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
It comes after the National expenses leak report pointed the finger at MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Jacinda Ardern remains tight-lipped on National Party leak saga: 'It's an issue they need to manage'
Simon Bridges and Jami-Lee Ross

National Party leak scandal: What we know so far

'State care can have disastrous implications' - Chief District Court Judge

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Placing children and young people in state care can have disastrous consequences and greatly increase their risk of becoming chronic offenders, says the Chief District Court Judge.

Judge Jan-Marie Doogue made her comments to lawyers at the Law Foundation's Ethel Benjamin Commemorative Address in Dunedin today, while highlighting the risks of placing children and young people in state care.

She said if a family court judge considered a child or young person was in need of care and protection, the child or young person could be placed in appropriate care, most commonly in the care of the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki.

Read the full text of Judge Jan-Marie Doogue's speech here

As of June this year, a record 6300 children were in state care.

"The figures tell us that our most vulnerable children and young people are being put into state care faster than ever before," she said.

Yet despite needing a sense of stability and normalcy, many do not receive it. Between 2013 and 2017, 40 percent of children in state care had at least three caregivers.

This is in spite of research suggesting that a secure placement, coupled with a continuous and quality relationship with a foster parent, can avert the onset of criminal behaviour.

And the prognosis isn't good. Those with a history in state care are more likely to be chronic and persistent offenders as adults.

They are 15 times more likely than their peers to have a record with the Department of Corrections. Seventeen percent of all prisoners, and 13 percent of all people serving a community-based sentence, had a care and protection event by the time they were 17-years-old.

It is even worse for young offenders in prison. More than four out of five prisoners under the age of 20 have been in state care. Māori make up two-thirds of children and young people in state care.

"What is clear to Family Court Judges is that state care can have disastrous implications on a child or young person's development and can greatly increase the risk of future offending," Judge Jan-Marie Doogue said.

She suggested one approach which is used in numerous overseas jurisdictions and involves giving district court judges the same range of tools available to the youth court when dealing with young adults.

Youth Justice Facilities

Chief Judge Doogue also touched on the problems many young people face when they are referred to youth justice facilities.

"A staggering two-thirds of young people in youth justice residences meet the criteria for substance abuse disorder. Even more are reported to be heavy drinkers. These figures are worse for Māori who, on average, start using alcohol and drugs from an earlier age."

Then there are mental health issues.

"Between 50-75 percent of youth involved in the justice system meet diagnostic criteria for at least one mental health disorder. Those in youth justice residences are 10 times more likely to have a mental health disorder than youth generally. As a recent study concluded - rather chillingly - in New Zealand youth justice residences, 'some form of psychological need was the rule rather than the exception'," she said.

Legislative Reform

From July, the Oranga Tamariki Act will include the tikanga Māori concepts of mana tamaiti, whakapapa and whanaungatanga. It will establish as principles the need to consider these concepts at the heart of any decision made in respect of a child or young person, as well as the need to take a holistic approach in any decision-making.

In light of this, Judge Doogue said it was crucial that judges were culturally competent. She said they would need to understand the key tikanga Māori concepts, as well as having ongoing education on tikanga and Te Reo Māori.

"Our judges will need to be able to both understand the disadvantage that those children and young persons who come into the Court have faced, as well as recognise how their whānau, hapū and iwi can be part of the solution," she said.

Chief Judge Doogue said the Family Court will need to make greater use of cultural reports and lay advocates, which provide judges with pertinent information and help find a suitable solution.

She said it was also important whānau and social worker engagement at Family Court Conferences and Mediation Conferences will also help to craft a plan in the best interests of the child or young person.

Chief Judge Doogue said these changes would require Family Court judges to change the way things are done, including a way care and protection matters are considered.

"Currently, some reviews are done in Chambers, on the papers. It is rare for Judges to have family and whanau in the courtroom. This is because the final decision comes after the mandatory Family Group Conference where all parties are present. However, if we stay true to the Act's expanded principles, it may be that care and protection reviews simply need to be done kanohi ki te kanohi - face to face."

That would give whānau, hapū and iwi a greater opportunity to be heard, which carried immense cultural and moral value, she said.

Jan-Marie Doogue told the audience more money needed to be spent on the Family Court's care and protection matters, which account for 15 percent of the court's work.

By Catherine Hutton

rnz.co.nz

State care
Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Jami-Lee Ross.
Watch live as Jami-Lee Ross speaks to media after levelling explosive allegations at National leader Simon Bridges
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.
Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
'Extraordinary', 'raw', 'deeply disappointed' - what National's MPs have to say about Simon Bridges' Jami-Lee Ross problem
The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it.
Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?

NZTA failure to properly check companies that certify vehicles sparks urgent review

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Transport

The public has been put in harm's way because the New Zealand Transport Agency has failed to properly monitor safety checks.  

An urgent investigation is underway into 150 cases. But it's not clear how many dangerous vehicles could be on the road, among them, heavy vehicles.

Heavy vehicles around the country have safety checks, but the NZTA hasn't properly policed those that do the checking. 

And it's now likely there are unsafe vehicles on the road as a result. 

"I have expressed my extreme disappointment that the agency has not carried out its regulatory role to the standards that I expect," Transport Minister Phil Twyford said.

NZTA chairman Michael Stiassny said the agency, "cannot say that anyone is proud of where the agency has been or where the safety is". 

In some cases the agency let certifying companies police themselves, in others it simply ignored files.  

Now 850 compliance files are being reviewed by a law firm, and 152 of those will be urgently reviewed because there's a threat to public safety.

"Sadly this has been going on for a considerable period of time," Mr Stiassny said. 

Road Transport Forum chief executive Ken Shirley said the forum has "been very critical of NZTA and not functioning as a regulator in the vehicle compliance, but particularly the heavy vehicle fleet". 

NZTA says at this stage there's no evidence to suggest incompetence has resulted in accidents that have caused serious injury.  But it will have more of an idea in November when the results of the 152 urgent cases are reported back. 

The Transport Minister is blaming under-resourcing by the previous government.  

"The loss of personnel in 2014 for heavy vehicle certification inspections I think is an example of that," Mr Twyford said.

National's Transport spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said, "Actually what this is about is him talking about underfunding in order to justify his road taxes that he keeps on piling on". 

The law firm carrying out the investigation will continue keeping a close eye on the Transport Agency, with a lawyer now based at its headquarters.

An investigation is underway but it’s not clear how many dangerous vehicles could be on the road. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Transport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Man dies after vehicle hits power pole, closing SH2 at Matata in Bay of Plenty

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents


A man has died following after a vehicle hit a power pole at Matata in the Bay of Plenty late this afternoon, closing State Highway Two in the area.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 4.24pm and police say it involved a vehicle hitting powerlines.

Matata Road, part of SH2, remains closed between Manawahe Road and Flax Road. 

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

'Impossible' for Jami-Lee Ross to stay in National Party after expenses leak saga, says 1 NEWS political editor

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

It's impossible for Jami-Lee Ross to stay on in the National Party after an investigation found "the evidence we have points to" Mr Ross as the leaker of leader Simon Bridges' travel expenses, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Mr Bridges today told a news conference, "The evidence establishes that Jami-Lee Ross was the person who leaked the expenses and the sender of the text message." 

In a bid to trump his leader, six minutes before Mr Bridges was set to make the announcement, Mr Ross took to Twitter.

"I have said they are unrelated - he does not wish to believe that. Some months ago I fell out with Simon. I have internally been questioning leadership decisions he was making, and his personal poll ratings which show he is becoming more and more unlikeable in the public's eyes," Mr Ross wrote."

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says it's "impossible" for Mr Ross to stay on in the party.

"And now we've got a long drawn out, and embarrassing process for Simon Bridges to try to get rid of him," she said.

Mutch McKay says it raises questions about "the dynamics inside the National Party" and about "whether Simon Bridges' leadership is really so secure". 

"Typically these kind of leaks come from opposing political parties. This has come form one of his own - a former close ally," Our political editor said. 

Now National's caucus will decide Mr Ross' fate when it meets at Parliament tomorrow. 

"Suspension is definitely on the cards tomorrow," Mr Bridges said. 

It's then up to the party to expel Mr Ross, who's still the MP for Botany. 

He can put up a fight and stay on as an independent MP, or resign from Parliament and force a messy by-election.


Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him". Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics