Wild weather expected to cause surface flooding, hazardous driving conditions and thunderstorms

Heavy rain has started to fall in the Far North and is expected to spread over the North Island as bad weather starts to lash the country.

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Source: MetService

According to MetService, Kaitaia has had 7.6mm of rain in the last hour and the rain is expected to head south spreading to eastern areas of the North Island later today.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead today as heavy rain is forecast anytime from late this morning to midnight tonight.

MetService are warning the heavy rain could cause surface flooding, poor visibility and general havoc on the roads.

A day of heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding and road closures.

Source: 1 NEWS

Severe Weather Warnings

Heavy rain warnings have be issued for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Mount Taranaki, Nelson, and Marlborough.

The heavy rain is not expected hit the eastern and southern regions until this afternoon and this evening, but could last until tomorrow morning.

MetService is warning rain accumilations could reach up to 160mm in the Kaikoura ranges by midnight Friday.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Northland and Auckland from this afternoon. 

And for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and Taranaki from 9pm tonight.

Northeasterlies are expected to become severe gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

South Island weather outlook 

Those in the south won't be exempt from bad weather either as a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland. 

Canterbury is under a Heavy Rain Watch, with the bulk of the rain expected on Friday.

The rain in these regions could also cause flash flooding especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. 

NZ Transport Agency is advising travellers in Marlborough and Nelson, along the Kaikoura Coast and North Canterbury to be cautious of the severe weather due to hit later today.

The forecast rainfall totals more than 100mm over 24 hours and could have a significant impact on SH1 through Kaikoura and the Inland Road via Waiau, said NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. 

