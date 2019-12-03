Wild weather buffeting central and southern New Zealand causing transport disruption

Wild weather is buffeting parts of central and southern New Zealand causing widespread travel disruption.

Slips and fallen trees have closed highways, with strong wind and heavy rain warnings issued in different areas. Some warnings are forecast until tonight.

Wellingtonians have had to battle the elements today, with strong wings forcing the cancellation of multiple flights this morning, as well as disrupting some of the city's ferry services and pushing trees over.

Tree fallen on car in Hataitai, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the area, with gusts up to 140km/h forecast.



Heavy rain over western and northern parts of the South Island overnight and today have caused slips and fallen trees, forcing the closure of some roads.

NZTA advises two sections of State Highway are closed and are likely to stay closed until 5pm today.

Those sections of SH6 are at Inangahua Junction, where the Buller River is high and flooding covers the highway, and Fox Glacier to Haast in South Westland, where fallen trees and slips cover different parts of the highway.

In the North Island there is also a strong wind watch in place for Wairarapa and Tararua District until 8pm tonight.