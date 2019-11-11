Wild weather brings 66,000 lightning strikes around the country

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) recorded 66,000 lightning strikes throughout New Zealand and the Tasman Sea yesterday and wild weather swept across parts of the country.
A red sky in Tikipunga, Whangarei about 8pm, minutes after a violent thunderstorm ripped through the neighbourhood. Source: Adam Janes
Rangitoto Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf (file picture). Source: istock.com
Wild weather caused slips, flooding and fallen trees in Tasman region yesterday, forcing a stretch of State Highway 6 in Tasman region to closed.
Grey clouds in Te Atatu Peninsula. Source: Mark Rosser