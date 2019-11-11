Wild weather brings 66,000 lightning strikes around the country

TODAY |

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) recorded 66,000 lightning strikes throughout New Zealand and the Tasman Sea yesterday and wild weather swept across parts of the country.

A red sky in Tikipunga, Whangarei about 8pm, minutes after a violent thunderstorm ripped through the neighbourhood. Source: Adam Janes
Rangitoto Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf (file picture). Source: istock.com

Wild weather caused slips, flooding and fallen trees in Tasman region yesterday, forcing a stretch of State Highway 6 in Tasman region to closed.

Grey clouds in Te Atatu Peninsula. Source: Mark Rosser

Dark skies loom near the Manukau Harbour. Source: Imm Teoh
