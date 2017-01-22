 

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

Power has been restored to some of the homes that were cut off overnight, leaving 3,000 properties still without electricity. 

Crews have been flat out right across Auckland clearing trees, replacing power poles, and fixing lines in difficult conditions with strong wind and rain in many areas.

A number of power poles need to be replaced, each requiring four to six hours of work.

Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.
Thousands of Aucklanders woke up in the dark earlier today, despite the sun peeping through in parts of the city.

Vector this morning confirmed that about 15,000 Auckland households, in 32 suburbs, were without power after a weatherbomb battered the region overnight.

A tree has fallen on top of a car overnight in Onehunga.

Strong winds and rain have taken down power lines and caused a number of feeder outages across the region, and there are reports wind could pick up again this afternoon, Vector says.

Crews were working overnight but had to stop several times for safety reasons, and are now working to restore power to the thousands of homes affected. 

Damaging winds and rain battered Auckland overnight leaving more than 10,000 households without power.
Power was expected to be restored by midday, but now it might take until later in the afternoon for most areas.

Vector is encouraging people to keep in mind the work is weather dependent.

The Fire Service was called out to 15 weather related incidents this morning, including fallen powerlines, trees and motorway signs.

Tree fallen blocking the footpath after wild Auckland storm overnight.

It was also a busy night for the Fire Service who responded to 160 callouts between 8.30pm and 1.30am after weather related incidents after strong winds battered the city.

Crazy weather in Auckland overnight battered the region causing trees and power lines to come down.

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on top of a car on an Auckland motorway just before 10pm last night.

At 9.50pm on Saturday fire fighters and police were rushed to the scene on the southern motorway near Drury.

Seven people were in the car at the time and several of them were injured after the incident, police said.

According to St John three people were treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Two other people were seriously injured in the crash.

A front crossing Auckland with brought up to 10 millimetres per hour of rain and gusts of up to 100km/h last night, Met Service said.

A fire spokesperson said several trampolines had flipped and multiple trees  and power lines fell down across the city due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Police said there were also a number of other minor crashes.

Road conditions can be checked at NZTA.

Information on weather alerts can be found at the MetService website.


