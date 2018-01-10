 

Wild piglet and unlikely ally in plan to make NZ predator free by 2050

Chris Chang 

Kupe is proving highly effective in the fight against possums and rats.
1

Good Samaritan dragged up road in hit and run after trying to help woman being assaulted

2

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


3
The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended


4
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

5
The rescued gators at the Shallotte River Swamp Park poked their snouts through a frozen pond to breathe.

Watch: Alligator employs amazing survival technique as pond freezes over in North Carolina

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.


Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

The other skydiver has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.



 
