Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

A wild night out in Suva left a local man dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

Josateka Narube - Josh to his friends - plunged from the second floor balcony of the Mt Albert Park apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.

He died two days later of massive head injuries, aged 26.

His companion that night was an Immigration NZ staffer who'd been seconded to the High Commission in Suva to work in Visa Services.

Two days after Josh died, he flew back to New Zealand - accompanied by his boss - and despite Fiji's police saying they would not have allowed him to travel if he didn’t have diplomatic immunity.

Josh's friends say his death was never properly investigated, and they want the diplomat to return to answer further questions.

"Please, get to the bottom of it ... someone's life was taken," Josh's friend Anisa Koroivuki told 1 NEWS.

But the Foreign Affairs Ministry say they co-operated with the Fijian police, and the case was closed with no charges laid or any further requests for information.

Senior Immigration NZ (INZ) staffers were sent to Suva at the time of the incident, and back home in Wellington, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, INZ and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment were drafted onto an emergency task force.

While Mr Narube’s family and friends kept a vigil by his hospital bed, the machinery of New Zealand’s government swung into action around the diplomat.

Chief among their concerns was his diplomatic status. He had a diplomatic passport - and therefore immunity from prosecution and even police questioning.

Memos and emails between officials in New Zealand and Suva note he was in a “distressed” state. The High Commission got him a local lawyer - William Clarke - and the diplomat volunteered to talk to the investigating officers.

For that to happen, then Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully would have to waive the diplomat's immunity.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse was also said to be “taking a close interest” and was consulted.

Mr McCully signed off on a partial waiver which meant the diplomat could only provide a statement to police.

The day after the incident he was interviewed for two hours at Mr Clarke's offices - he also provided officers with a sketch of the layout of the apartment.

An email between two press officers says "it went well." A day later, Mr Narube died.

"The fall appears to be an accident"

New Zealand officials had already formed their own view of what happened. The earliest memos from the task force say "the fall appears to be an accident".

A report from Suva officials to the task force notes: "Preliminary indications from Fiji police are that they have formed a theory of the incident and they are satisfied with [the diplomat’s] account of the incident as it corresponded with their theory."

With the interview out of the way, chief among officials' concerns was repatriating the diplomat. He’d already told his bosses he wanted to leave as soon as possible.

While noting the need to support the diplomat, officials were worried how it would look to withdraw a staff member during a police investigation, noting a recent case involving an overseas diplomat and a car accident in South Africa.

NZ's High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden, set up a meeting with police on November 2 to check if they would be "comfortable" with the diplomat’s departure.

He wrote: "If police indicate that they wish [the diplomat] to remain…then we would recommend that he be required to do so, at least in the short term to avoid any suggestion that he was being withdrawn under the cover of immunity, or that he has fled the country."

After the meeting, he believed he'd been clear.

In an email to Joanna Kempkers, he wrote: "I came back to the point on three separate occasions during the meeting, and each time the answer was that police had no difficulty with his leaving."

So, the Kiwis followed up with a letter.

MFAT's deputy secretary Andrea Smith explained to Mr Ramsden: "We want to make explicit our understanding that Police have sanctioned [his] departure, as we need to be able hand on heart to say that the Fijian police sanctioned his departure.

"Yes our writing to them may elicit a change of heart (including in light of the death of the other party) but we need to know that to inform our decision making."

"What we want the police to acknowledge is that they would be happy for [him] to leave, even if he did not have immunity."

An earlier memo states: "We do not envisage needing to wait for a response to [MFAT’s] letter."

INZ officials didn't wait for a reply and booked the diplomat and his boss, Geoff Scott, on a flight out of Suva at 10am on November 4.

While they were in transit at Nadi airport, police delivered a letter to the High Commission registering their view on the diplomat’s departure.

MFAT won't release that letter to 1 NEWS, but in a statement said, "While there was no request for him to remain, the letter indicated Fiji Police would not have allowed the travel if he did not have immunity".

The arrival of the letter at midday sparked a flurry of phone calls. It was emailed to Joanna Kempkers at 12.01.

An emergency meeting of the task force took place at 1.25pm.

A call log shows that by 13.38pm Mr Scott was telling colleagues back home that he and the diplomat needed to board their connecting flight to Auckland, but “could hold for five minutes."

A call was placed to Joanna Kempkers for an “instant decision". She said there is "no need to hold at airport". At 13.40, Mr Scott was told to board the plane.

While they were in the air, the emergency task force headed back to the boardroom for another meeting.

"Tragic loss"

In a statement to 1 NEWS, MFAT's Deputy Secretary (Multilateral and Legal), Bernadette Cavanagh, says Mr Narube's death was a "tragic loss".

But she maintains staff showed "compassion and sensitivity in difficult and emotional circumstances".

"New Zealand quickly granted a waiver of diplomatic immunity to allow Fiji police to obtain a statement from the staff member. A second waiver was provided so police could visit and photograph his apartment.

"Fiji police did not request any further waiver of immunity, nor advise that they would need to speak with the staff member again.

"Once the interview with Fiji police had occurred, the staff member indicated his desire to return to New Zealand. The Ministry consulted Fiji police and senior officials in the Fiji Government over successive days, including the acting Commissioner of Police. This was done before any travel was arranged and no objection was raised.”

She said that given authorities had previously acknowledged the travel plans and had not requested they be deferred, “it was decided that the staff member should continue with his flight.”

Neither Ms Cavanagh, nor the diplomat, would agree to be interviewed by 1 NEWS. She says Mr Ramsden has spoken with police since the diplomat’s departure to confirm the NZ government would fully cooperate with the investigation.

"No further requests have been received from Fiji authorities in relation to the staff member."

She added: “The Ministry took this tragic incident very seriously. We are confident that it was dealt with carefully and professionally."

"Even if he is gay, rich or poor this is someone's life"

But Mr Narube's closest friends say their friend’s death was not investigated properly. They say the diplomat should not have left so swiftly.

Filly Veikoso was partying with Mr Narube on the night of his death. They’d met the diplomat through friends on Mr Narube’s netball team, the Rovers.

Mr Veikoso offered him a lift home sometime before 5am, but party-loving Mr Narube wanted to stay on with the diplomat at Birdland nightclub.

He, and their close friend, Anisa Koroivuki, believe Mr Narube's death was swept under the carpet because he was young, gay and unemployed.

"Even if he is gay, rich or poor this is someone's life.

"Send [the diplomat] back to Fiji. Investigate - just because Josh doesn’t have any money. That’s why the police didn’t really do much, because that guy is what, an expat, because he works for the embassy: nothing done.

"We couldn’t do much because there wasn’t much power. But still - that’s not fair. Send him back to Fiji - get to the bottom of this."

"It totally hurts us that he just left...People are hurting here because of what had happened," Mr Veisoko said.

The former diplomat left his job with Immigration in March 2016 - but the department won’t say if the departure was related to this incident.

A coroner's inquest into Mr Narube’s death was delayed when Fiji police forgot to attach photographs to the case file.