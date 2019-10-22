TODAY |

Wild CCTV footage shows car speeding in reverse down Palmerston North street as occupants attempt to get away from police

A car travelling on the wrong side of the road has sent police on a wild car chase in Palmerston North.

CCTV footage provided to 1 NEWS showed a red four-wheel drive travelling on Tremaine Ave, in Roslyn, without a registration plate, police said in a statement.

The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police.

The vehicle then did a u-turn as it headed towards a busy intersection, before its occupants attempted to escape on foot after the car came to a halt.

Two people have since been taken into police custody.


CCTV footage captured a red four-wheel drive as it headed towards a busy intersection in Roslyn.
