Wild CCTV footage shows car speeding in reverse down Palmerston North street as occupants attempt to get away from police

A car travelling on the wrong side of the road has sent police on a wild car chase in Palmerston North.

CCTV footage provided to 1 NEWS showed a red four-wheel drive travelling on Tremaine Ave, in Roslyn, without a registration plate, police said in a statement.

The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police.

The vehicle then did a u-turn as it headed towards a busy intersection, before its occupants attempted to escape on foot after the car came to a halt.

Two people have since been taken into police custody.