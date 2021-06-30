Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests

Police have arrested those involved in a wild brawl in the Wellington CBD tonight.

A shocked onlooker filmed the fight on Dixon St, which saw multiple individuals throwing punches.

“Oh my gosh, oh no!” the woman filming the incident exclaims on the video as one man is knocked to the ground by a wild haymaker.

Moments after the brawl starts a police siren can be heard, with officers quickly on the scene.

The video then shows a number of people being arrested by police.

Police told 1 NEWS, they were called to a disorder incident involving five to six people fighting at Te Aro Park.