TODAY |

Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have arrested those involved in a wild brawl in the Wellington CBD tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Moments after the brawl starts a police siren can be heard. Source: Ayushma Nakarmi

A shocked onlooker filmed the fight on Dixon St, which saw multiple individuals throwing punches.

“Oh my gosh, oh no!” the woman filming the incident exclaims on the video as one man is knocked to the ground by a wild haymaker.

Moments after the brawl starts a police siren can be heard, with officers quickly on the scene.

The video then shows a number of people being arrested by police.

Police told 1 NEWS, they were called to a disorder incident involving five to six people fighting at Te Aro Park.

"No injuries or weapons were reported and those involved have been arrested."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests
2
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
3
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
4
Ardern jokes hate speech laws won’t protect Collins from 'Karen' insult
5
Kiwis broke record for power use last night during Antarctic blast
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Oranga Tamariki manager failed to report excessive use of force

Kiwis broke record for power use last night during Antarctic blast

Two men arrested over aggravated robberies in Whangārei

Helicopter pilot involved in 2018 fatal crash 'lacked training'