Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

The wife of the Port Hills fire fighting pilot who died when the helicopter he was using to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed is said to be 'overwhelmed with gratitude' from the support of the general public.

Thousands of generous people have collectively raised more than $210,000 on two separate Givealittle pages, with the money going towards Steve Askin's funeral and to help the family get by.

A recently updated description on one Givealittle page, Elizabeth Gaskin, Steve Askin's wife, is said to be still in shock but has been amazed by the public's generosity.

"Seeing Liz in this pain is the hardest thing for me. She cried out in agony and can't see a way forward right now," Elizabeth's sister Anne told the creators of the Givealittle page.

According to the page, the public's generosity will help to relieve some of the financial burden as Mr Askin was not eligible for life insurance as he was still in the SAS.

He apparently also has a hefty student loan from helicopter pilot training.

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former SAS soldier, David Steven Askin (known as Steve), 37, died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon near the Sugarloaf car park.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Gilchrist and two young children, Isabelle and Bowie, and to support them in "this time of need" Ms Gilchrist's cousin created a Givealittle page.

The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.


