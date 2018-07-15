 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The widow of a Bay of Plenty Māori leader says she has given the police the names of four people she believes may have been involved in, or have knowledge of, what she's calling a paedophile sex ring of which he was part.

Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.
Source: 1 NEWS

Te Awanuiārangi Black died in 2016, aged 48, and Anihera Black last week released a video in which she accused him of paedophilia.

Ms Black said three victims made direct disclosures to her after Te Awanuiārangi Black died.

She told Checkpoint she had no doubt the accusations were true - "I irrefutable believe in those that have disclosed to me about Awanui," she said.

She said there were other people who had come forward through other people.

"He sexually abused children and destroyed their futures as was his future destroyed by his abuser."

Awanui Black died in 2016 but this weekend, his former wife's alleged he sexually abused multiple children - allegations that left tribes reeling.
Source: 1 NEWS

Anihera Black said childhood friends of her husband, told her on the day he was buried, that he had confided in them that he was abused.

"His father was also convicted of paedophilia and spent time in prison so it's a cycle of destruction."

She wants victims to feel like they can come forward.

"It's really about giving them the space to be able to speak their truth and be free and heal and that's my wish for all survivors of sexual abuse."

Ms Black said she had given four names to police of people she believed were involved in sex rings along with her late husband.

Ms Black said at one point in their marriage Awanui had told her that he was viewing pre-teen porn of young girls.

"I was disgusted by that... it was at a point in our marriage where he had also made many disclosures about infidelity, he was trying to be honest in terms of trying to win me back."

"The person I thought he was, wasn't who he really was."

Some former friends have strongly rejected the accusations against Te Awanuiārangi Black.

"They only see one side of the man... they don't know what goes on behind closed doors... we would all like to believe that Awanui was the man he projected himself to be, but his behaviour showed that he had a whole lot of other things going on," she said.

Allegations of paedophilia have been levelled at dead iwi leader Awanui Black, and some are worried about the fallout for potential victims.
Source: 1 NEWS

She said she believed the police had taken her accusations seriously and overall there had been an outpouring of gratitude after her revelations.

"People are giving me their accounts of their own personal stories, they're talking about opening up to their own family members about things that have happened in their past ... it is pretty incredible the amount of freedom people have found through my post."

Related

Crime and Justice

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

3
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo made available by Kensington Palace, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photo with Prince Louis in the garden of Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Royal family release delightful new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

01:37
4
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


5

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.