Widespread flooding after Northland and Gisborne hammered by rain overnight

Northland and Gisborne have been hit hard by rain overnight, with emergency services responding to multiple requests for help as flood waters rose.

Heavy rain fell throughout most of yesterday in Northland, continuing into the night, with Northland District Council rain gauges recording up to 272mm of rain in some places within the past 24 hours.

Residents were urged last night to stay off the flooded roads as emergency services were called out to multiple requests for help by stranded motorists.

A watermain has burst on Riverside Drive, affecting the water supply to Onerahi and Whangarei Heads, and residents have been told this morning to use the water for emergencies only.

A Whangarei District Council spokesperson said the rainfall is overwhelming treatement plants, and while there is a small amount in the reservoir, it is "dropping fast", and residents are urged to conserve water.

Multiple slips and flooding are being reported this morning by NZTA and motorists are advised to continue to avoid the roads if possible, or to check the roads ahead of their journey if absolutely necessary.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended more than 200 weather-related callouts overnight in the region.

Civil Defence Northland reported about 11.40pm that their two Civil Defence Centres in Whangarei had been boltered by a community-led centre at Kawakawa Primary School, and at the Moerewa Fellowship Church.

Meanwhile in the Gisborne region, heavy rainfall has led to rising riving levels, forcing some residents to self-evacuate, Gisborne District Council said.

Multiple slips have been reported on State Highway 35 and Gisborne District Council Civil Defence is urging people not to travel unless they absolutely have to, and to check the latest road updates here.

The Hikuwai River was at almost 12m this morning at 6am, and rising, which is equivalent to the level of the flooding recorded in June of 2018.

Te Puia recorded 283mm of rain over the past 24 hours, and between 50-80mm was recorded on Goodwin Road near Gisborne.