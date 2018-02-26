 

'Widely assumed it's a two-horse race' - 1 NEWS' Andrea Vance on the race to be National's new leader

The vote to elect a new National Party leader takes place tomorrow morning, with 1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance saying "it's widely assumed to be a two-horse race."

Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are all vying to be the next National Party leader.
The five contenders to replace outgoing leader Bill English will have just a few minutes each to make their final pitches to their colleagues in caucus tomorrow, and are believed to have spent the weekend working the phones.

Media in recent days have widely tipped Tauranga's Simon Bridges as the front-runner, with Selwyn member Amy Adams a close second.

However, National's progressive voting system - where the contender with lowest votes drops out each round until someone receives a majority of 29 - means the outcome is not an easy one to predict.

The other three contenders in the race are National's 'minister for everything' Steven Joyce, former defence minister Mark Mitchell and former minister of justice Judith Collins.

No one is thought to yet have the 29 votes needed for an outright win in the first round.

The party's 56-member caucus will vote for both the leadership and deputy leadership. It's not yet clear if anyone else will be seeking to replace current deputy Paula Bennett.

The results of the votes will not officially be made public, according to whip Jami-Lee Ross.

 

