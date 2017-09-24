 

'Why would I do that?' - Greens leader James Shaw uninterested in forming coalition with National

Greens Party leader James Shaw has ruled out teaming up with National after yesterday's Election results which saw the incumbant Government hold 46 per cent of the vote.

The Greens leader did, however, admit they are "duly bound" to listen to Bill English's call if it were to happen.
Shaw was sticking to his guns and pre-election promise of wanting to change the government, however he did admit if Bill English were to call he would listen to National's offer.

"Look, I don't know how many times I need to say this," Shaw said.

"If Bill calls us then obviously were duly bound to listen to what he's got to say but I've been campaigning for the past 18 months to change the government."

The Greens leader did, however, refuse to even form a cross-benchers partnership with National.

"Why would I do that?" Mr Shaw said, before continuing to add that he had campaigned on a "platform of change" and that any agreement with National was incompatible with the Greens' campaigning policies.

Last night's election results delivered National 58 seats, eclipsing the left-bloc of Labour on 45 seats, and the Greens with 7 seats.

Around 300,000 special votes are still to be counted.

Election

