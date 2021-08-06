Why vaccinated people still get Covid-19

This article was written before Auckland's latest outbreak.

Source: 1 NEWS

As the world continues to steadily roll out Covid-19 vaccines the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise exponentially.

Although most of these new infections are individuals who haven’t been vaccinated yet, among those new cases are individuals that have been fully vaccinated.

These cases are referred to as breakthrough cases.

The number of these breakthrough cases in places like Iceland and Israel, where the majority of populations are vaccinated, is causing some alarm.

With stories circulating on social media of vaccinated people contracting Covid-19 many are questioning the efficacy of the vaccines.

1 NEWS spoke to two Kiwi scientists who specialise in immunology about why we are seeing vaccinated people contracting Covid-19 and why it’s still important to get vaccinated.

Clinical immunologist from Auckland Maia Brewerton says to start to understand the figures being circulated about these breakthrough cases people need to understand that infection is broken down into two camps – those who are asymptomatic versus those who are symptomatic, which includes severe disease which results in hospitalisation and/or death.

So basically, not all positive cases are equal.

Brewerton says it’s also important to remember that vaccines don’t directly kill the virus and that no vaccine is 100 per cent effective.

“The vaccine works by teaching your immune system to stop/destroy the virus, however the immune response to the vaccine is different from one person to the next,” says Brewerton.

“Many different factors may cause your immune response to be stronger or weaker such as overall health, age and medications.

“A study from the US demonstrated 44 per cent of breakthrough infections were among immunocompromised (weakened immune system) people.”

Covid vaccines may not make everyone 100 per cent immune from the virus, but being fully vaccinated does make a person’s chances of getting infected “much, much lower".

"And you act as a roadblock to prevent the spread of the virus through the community,” says Brewerton.

“An individual vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine who develops a breakthrough infection is far less likely to develop severe disease, hospitalisation or death.

“Vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections also have lower viral loads which suggests these individuals are less likely to pass the virus on to others who may be vulnerable [or] die from the infection.”

Vaccine efficacy does play a part in how protected someone is against the virus.

The only vaccine available to New Zealanders now is the Pfizer vaccine which is around 95 per cent effective against severe disease.

“That means that if 100 people were exposed to Covid, around five of them may still end up very sick in hospital with Covid,” Dr Nikki Turner from the University of Auckland explains.

“However, the majority of the others get no disease at all, or mild disease.

“The vaccine is also very effective against getting any illness at all, around 80 – 90 people vaccinated will not get any symptoms at all, but still 10 – 20 people may get some symptoms if they are exposed to Covid.”

Although the mRNA vaccine has the highest efficacy rate, there hasn’t been any clinical trials to directly say whether one vaccine is better than the other, Turner points out.

Does the Delta variant play a part in those vaccinated contracting Covid-19?

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19 back in 2020 there have been many variants of the virus, but one particular variant that has been able to take hold and become part of our daily vocabulary is the Delta variant.

The highly infectious Delta variant has caused concern about the risks emerging variants could have on the efficacy of the current Covid vaccines.

Brewerton says although the Delta variant does make it easier for people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to contract Covid-19, the chances of getting infected are “still far lower in the vaccinated population”.

“On the whole the variants do not cause more severe disease, but the big problem with the newer variants is they are better at infecting people,” says Turner.

“For countries where they still have very low rates of immunised people severe disease and death rates are going up again.

“For countries who have managed to get higher immunisation rates, rates of infection are again climbing, but due to having more immunised people, rates of severe disease and death are not as bad.”

So although we hear about vaccinated people testing positive for Covid-19, infection is still low among this group, says Brewerton.