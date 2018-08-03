Why teachers are striking - 'This is the last resort'

Budd De Silva
Two teenagers have been robbed and assaulted during a frightening attack in a Napier car park last night.
Police say around 8:30pm last night two teenage males were parked in the car park opposite Park Island's Bluewater Stadium after attending a sports game.
They were approached by up to six males, who are described as being in their 20s, Maori, and wearing dark colours, with at least one wearing a black bandana.
The victims were made to remove their outer clothing and were then assaulted by the group. One of the victims had his cellphone taken.
The offenders left the area in several vehicles. Police say one was an older white station wagon in poor condition, and a second car had either green or blue neon lights running along its sides at the base.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on the incident anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Hundreds of thousands of New Zealand workers are set to get a cash boost in the form of a tax refund from Inland Revenue (IRD).
In a statement IRD says they expect about 750,000 wage and salary earners will receive tax refunds that are automatically generated.
Naomi Ferguson, IRD's Commissioner said this would be the biggest change to individual tax in nearly 20 years.
Ms Ferguson said it hasn’t been mandatory for wage and salary earners to fill out an IR personal tax summary (PTS) but if they had and it had indicated a refund, they could have filed a return and received that refund.
"In the new system all wage and salary earners’ tax will be calculated and refunds sent automatically," she said.
"About 110,000 more, who also haven’t been filing, will have an amount to pay – they'll be notified automatically."
"Getting a refund, if you’re entitled to one, will be a whole lot simpler because it will be done for you," she said.
"The only reason for contacting IR now will be to tell us about any additional income information that we need to know."