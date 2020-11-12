Why officials aren't currently looking to move up alert levels despite new Covid-19 community case

While Auckland CBD workers have been asked to stay home tomorrow, there's no official move up of alert levels on the cards despite a new Covid-19 in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The case hasn't been linked to the border or managed isolation facilities, but urgent genome sequencing is underway to see if it can be linked to an existing Covid-19 case.

The woman lives in an apartment building on Vincent St and works on High St; she worked while symptomatic and awaiting her test result, after a conversation with her manager.

It's prompted health authorities to ask workers in downtown Auckland to work from home tomorrow where possible, or wear masks and maintain physical distance if they do head into town.

Despite this, there are no current plans to move from Alert Level 1 to a higher level, whether in Auckland or nationwide.

Read More Auckland CBD workers asked to work from home tomorrow amid investigation into mystery Covid-19 case

"Tomorrow we will have more information, and when we have that we will make further decisions based upon that," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"That will include consideration of any further adjustments of alert levels... We have a plan. We're currently rolling out that plan. We've shown in the past that it works, and that we can stop the virus as we've done before."

Last time Auckland moved into Alert Level 3 lockdown, it was because there was evidence of wider transmission within the community, Hipkins says.

"At the moment the information that we have suggests this could still be quite contained."

Read More Uber, Starbucks, Smith & Caughey's: Officials reveal where new Covid-19 community case visited

It's possible the likely source of infection will be discovered by tomorrow, he says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Auckland today and was supposed to remain in Auckland for tomorrow. However, she has flown back to Wellington for the Covid-19 response.