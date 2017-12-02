'Why not learn a language that would actually be useful to you?' - Don Brash stands firmly against schools teaching te reo

Former politician Don Brash has continued to lash out against Te Reo Maori saying teaching te reo in schools across New Zealand doesn't have any value.

Mr Brash made the remarks on Radio New Zealand this morning followed his Facebook post made earlier this week in which he said he is against broadcast reporters using Te Reo Maori on air.

Mr Brash was responding to a column in the Otago Daily Times in which the writer expressed his distaste towards those promoting Maori Language Week.

Speaking this morning with host Kim Hill, Mr Brash said he doesn't understand what Morning Report host Guyon Espiner is saying when he speaks Maori.

"The reality is the vast majority of New Zealander's speak primarily English.

"The number of people who speak primarily Maori is probably zero and we are being forced to listen to these sentences by Guyon Espiner without any trace of translation provided," Mr Brash said during the 30 minute long interview.

"I only don't like it when it's used in a primarily English language broadcast medium such as Radio New Zealand."

While he accepts Maori is one of New Zealand's official languages, he questioned why he should listen to the Maori Language and the place of it in schools.

"Why would you learn something which for most people in New Zealand would never be of more than a cultural value?," Mr Brash continued.

"If you want to improve the brain why not learn a language that would actually be useful to you?

"You cannot go to a kindergarten or play centre anywhere in the country now without learning te reo, even if there is not a brown face in 50 miles.

"For brown faces it is presumably useful because it is their culture. For me it is not of value."

Ms Hill responded by saying: "You strike me as the archetypal separatist."