Why are Kiwi pubs running out of Guinness?

The protesters who interrupted Dr Don Brash's free speech debate at Auckland University last night have explained their actions.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp, members of the New University group say they don't regret their move.

"Universities are places to teach the next generation of thinkers and Don Brash's ideas on Māori, on the treaty and of what New Zealand is are a thing of the past," one of the protesters said.

Last night Dr Brash was about to start his first speech on how PC culture is damaging free speech in New Zealand when a woman with a megaphone began yelling at him, surrounded by supporters holding flags and banners.

"We stand against racism, Don Brash represents hate," she said as some people booed her from the other side of the auditorium.

Dr Brash then managed to speak as the cacophony died down.

"They don't want to debate the issues they just want to shout us down, PC culture shuts down free speech," Dr Brash said.

Hate speech is not free speech the protesters shouted back, once again interrupting proceedings as they also yelled "Don Brash go home."