Why has a popular Christchurch beach turned a 'lovely' shade of green?

Christchurch residents in the south-eastern suburbs have been shocked by the water at the popular Taylors Mistake beach.

Taylors Mistake beach looking green Source: David Bradley

The usual strikingly blue sea at the surf spot is today green due to what is believed to be a phytoplankton bloom.

While calls to Environment Canterbury haven't been returned to confirm this is the cause of the tinge, a Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club member said an ECAN pollution response team was getting back to the group once they had confirmed test results.

Club member Lucy Stroud, 14, said in all the years she had visited the beach she had "never seen it like this before."

While many people were swimming in the water today, some were "holding back" and a lot of visitors had asked the surf club if it was alright to enter the water, she said.

Miss Stroud said the club was told by some swimmers that the water "tastes funny," and they didn't like it.

Another commented, "It's a lovely green beach you have here."

Taylors Mistake resident Lynette Low had also contacted ECAN, wanting to know what the "phenomenon" was at her local beach.

Ms Low's property is situated on a cliff above the beach and she has never seen the water like this in the 18 months she's lived in the area, she said.

Ms Low said she won't enter the water in its current condition.