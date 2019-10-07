TODAY |

Why don’t school buses have seatbelts in New Zealand? Fair Go investigates

You'll be pleased to know this Government says safety is its top transport priority.

That's the message Transport Minister Phil Twyford sent out on Friday.

Which is perfect timing for this story, because Fair Go is looking at how we keep kids safe.

It certainly feels like as a society, we say we do everything we can to make sure our children are protected.

And yet, every day you could argue, we put more than 100,000 kids' lives at risk, just getting to and from school.

So we looked at the issue, and asked, why aren't seatbelts compulsory on buses? 

Find out more in the video above.

Whenever we get in a car we’re told to buckle up, and yet buses aren’t required to have them. Source: Fair Go
