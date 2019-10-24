TODAY |

Why can't you take your dog into central Blenheim?

Something weird is going on in the Marlborough district.

There's a rule in Blenheim that has been around so long, no one seems to be able to remember why it exists in the first place.

Everyone knows that you're not allowed to take your dog into town. No one knows why this is the case but it is, for the most part, strictly obeyed.

The council has temporarily lifted the ban for a month to celebrate a recent dog show but go to Blenheim any day of the week and you will not see a single dog.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee investigates in the video above.

The local council has changed the rules for just a month to celebrate a recent dog show. Source: Seven Sharp
