'The whole house starts shaking' - Te Puke councillor says BOP quake was among strongest he'd felt

A Western Bay of Plenty councillor says he - and everyone in the region - were left "a bit shaken up" by this morning's earthquakes.

Grant Dally was one of many who felt shaking in a swarm of earthquakes, centred near Rotorua. Source: Breakfast

A series of quakes hit the Bay of Plenty this morning around 8am, including one measured at magnitude 4.9.

Councillor Grant Dally was in Te Puke this morning when the earth started moving.

"I was just sitting in my armchair in the lounge and my wife was just heading off to work, she was just about to walk down the stairs and all of a sudden the whole house starts shaking," he said.

"I thought it was my daughter walking around but it proved to be a bit stronger than what that feels like normally.

"It probably lasted for about five or six seconds."

Dally said he was "waiting for it to escalate", but it only managed to make his two-storey home sway.

He said it was probably the strongest series of quakes he'd felt in Te Puke.

