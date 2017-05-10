'The whole face of conservation is changing' - new DOC strategy to outline future of species protection

The first of its kind, the 'Threatened Species Strategy' is set to be revealed today, wrapping together protection concepts and showing how the future of species protection will look like in New Zealand.

DOC's director general Lou Sanson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the new strategy was a response to "an amazing time in conservation in New Zealand".

"The whole face of conservation is changing. In that strategy, there will be species we really have to focus on and that's what we're signifying today," he said.

Mr Sanson said there were numerous New Zealanders currently helping to protect a variety of different species.

"We've got 250,000 volunteers out there, 14,000 in Wellington alone, keeping traps set, going predator-free."

The Threatened Species Summit is being held at Te Papa in Wellington from May 8-10.