 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'The whole face of conservation is changing' - new DOC strategy to outline future of species protection

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The first of its kind, the 'Threatened Species Strategy' is set to be revealed today, wrapping together protection concepts and showing how the future of species protection will look like in New Zealand. 

The Threatened Species Strategy will also wrap together different concepts like Pest Free 2025, says DOC's director general Lou Sanson.
Source: Breakfast

DOC's director general Lou Sanson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the new strategy was a response to "an amazing time in conservation in New Zealand". 

"The whole face of conservation is changing. In that strategy, there will be species we really have to focus on and that's what we're signifying today," he said. 

Mr Sanson said there were numerous New Zealanders currently helping to protect a variety of different species. 

"We've got 250,000 volunteers out there, 14,000 in Wellington alone, keeping traps set, going predator-free."

The Threatened Species Summit is being held at Te Papa in Wellington from May 8-10.

Last July the Government announced a plan to make New Zealand predator free by 2050.

Related

Environment

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:52
1
The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.

Girl, 11, falls to her death on rapid river rider in UK theme park

00:40
2

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

03:45
3
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:45
4
The star also is content to rave about our wine, as Seven Sharp's Shavaughn Ruakere found out.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn happy to set people straight about New Zealand

00:41
5
The phenomena hasn’t been seen in the area for 10 years.

Watch: Beautiful and rare 'dragon skin' ice forms on Antarctica's Ross Sea

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ