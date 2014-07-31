TODAY |

Whittaker's tops trusted brands list again

Source: 

Chocolate maker Whittaker's has been voted New Zealand's most trusted brand for the ninth year running.

Whittaker's production line Source: 1 NEWS

That's according to a Reader's Digest survey of 1600 people, the results of which have been released today.

Whittaker's marketing manager Philip Poole said the company was pleased its chocolate was still a firm favourite with New Zealanders.

AA Insurance was voted the most trusted insurer for the 10th time since the survey began 21 years ago.

Other brands to top their categories were Kiwibank, Harcourts Real Estate, supermarket goods brand Pams, and Ryman Health Care for aged care.

St John was ranked the most trusted charity.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Business
