Whittaker's releases two limited-edition chocolate blocks to raise money for Plunket

Twenty cents from each 100g block sold will go towards Whānau Āwhina Plunket, which has served as the country's largest support service for the health and wellbeing of children under five and their families for over 100 years.



It marks the second time Whittaker’s is working with the charity, after previously parterning with Plunket in 2019.



“Whānau Āwhina Plunket is a charity close to our hearts at Whittaker’s. Many of us were Plunket babies, and have gone on to be supported by Plunket as we’ve become parents ourselves," Whittaker said.



"We know firsthand the difference Plunket makes in the lives of New Zealand families every day, so we’re thrilled to support them again with these two limited-edition blocks.”



Whānau Āwhina Plunket CEO Amanda Malu said the charity is "very grateful" for the company's support.