Whittaker's releases two limited-edition chocolate blocks to raise money for Plunket

New Zealand chocolate maker Whittaker’s is set to release limited-edition chocolate blocks with two unique flavours — carrot cake, as well as strawberries and waffles — for a good cause.
The carrot cake block combines carrot cake-flavoured 28% cocoa white chocolate with apricot and pecan pieces, while the strawberries and waffles block combines 28% cocoa white chocolate with strawberries and waffles.
“These flavours are crafted to replicate the taste of home-baked treats or a delicious afternoon high tea, and are the perfect treat for Mother’s Day, especially given the connection with Plunket,” Whittaker’s co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker said today in a statement.
Twenty cents from each 100g block sold will go towards Whānau Āwhina Plunket, which has served as the country's largest support service for the health and wellbeing of children under five and their families for over 100 years.
It marks the second time Whittaker’s is working with the charity, after previously parterning with Plunket in 2019.
“Whānau Āwhina Plunket is a charity close to our hearts at Whittaker’s. Many of us were Plunket babies, and have gone on to be supported by Plunket as we’ve become parents ourselves," Whittaker said.
"We know firsthand the difference Plunket makes in the lives of New Zealand families every day, so we’re thrilled to support them again with these two limited-edition blocks.”
Whānau Āwhina Plunket CEO Amanda Malu said the charity is "very grateful" for the company's support.
“This is a great way for people to have a delicious special treat while supporting our work,” she said.
The special blocks will be available in supermarkets nationwide starting Monday.