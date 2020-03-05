TODAY |

Whittaker's Peanut Slab ice cream bars are now a thing

Source:  1 NEWS

In the latest addition to the long list of collaborations between Kiwi snacks, foods and sweets, Tip Top and Whittaker's have worked together to create a Peanut Slab ice cream bar.

The new Whittakers/Tip Top Peanut Slab ice cream bars. Source: Supplied

A member of staff at the Garnet Dairy in Westmere, Auckland confirmed that stock had been delivered to their store this morning.

"It's quite nice actually," they said, "it's kind of a bit like coffee-ish, dark chocolate I think."

Tip Top Ice Cream posted an image yesterday on its Facebook page teasing the new product.

Garnet Dairy said they're selling the 88ml bars for $3.50 each.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Auckland man whose family visited Iran confirmed as NZ's third coronavirus victim
2
Whittaker's Peanut Slab ice cream bars are now a thing
3
Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case
4
NZ doctor leading fight against coronavirus takes aim at 'keyboard warriors' targeting victims
5
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44

Auckland man whose family visited Iran confirmed as NZ's third coronavirus victim

Full video: Ministry of Health to provide update on third confirmed case of coronavirus in NZ

Water rights: Māori Council seeks precedent-setting court judgment
00:25

Jacinda Ardern details process once cases of coronavirus are confirmed in NZ