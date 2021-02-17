Whittaker's brings back hotly anticipated Hundreds & Thousands chocolate block

Whittaker's is bringing back its limited edition Hundreds & Thousands chocolate block, calling it "by far the most requested product of all time".
The chocolate swiftly sold out when it was first sold in 2014 but now it's coming back to the shelves, also for a limited time.
Whittaker's co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker says the revival comes after ongoing requests over the last seven years.
"We often get requests to bring back limited edition flavours, but Hundreds & Thousands is by far the most requested product of all time, even sparking an online petition last year calling for the flavour’s return," she said in a statement today.
The chocolates will be made at the Whittaker's factory in Porirua and mimics the taste of Kiwi-favourite Griffith's Hundreds & Thousands cookies.
Blocks go on sale at supermarkets and other retailers from Monday, available until stock runs out, Whittaker says.