Whittaker's brings back hotly anticipated Hundreds & Thousands chocolate block

Source:  1 NEWS

Whittaker's is bringing back its limited edition Hundreds & Thousands chocolate block, calling it "by far the most requested product of all time".

Whittaker's Hundreds & Thousands chocolate. Source: Supplied

The chocolate swiftly sold out when it was first sold in 2014 but now it's coming back to the shelves, also for a limited time.

Whittaker's co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker says the revival comes after ongoing requests over the last seven years.

"We often get requests to bring back limited edition flavours, but Hundreds & Thousands is by far the most requested product of all time, even sparking an online petition last year calling for the flavour’s return," she said in a statement today.

The chocolates will be made at the Whittaker's factory in Porirua and mimics the taste of Kiwi-favourite Griffith's Hundreds & Thousands cookies.

Blocks go on sale at supermarkets and other retailers from Monday, available until stock runs out, Whittaker says.

