TODAY |

Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for murder of Australian tourist

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Two locals in Whitikahu, Hamilton, have described the "freaky" moment a man was arrested after an Australian tourist was killed in a campervan in Raglan yesterday.

"We heard lots of dogs barking and we thought, 'There's no other dogs but my brother's big dogs and they weren't barking and it just sounded like lots of dogs," Merita Proffitt told 1 NEWS.

Ms Proffitt said they could hear "lots of cars coming and then they stopped, sort of just around the corner."

"My husband said, 'That's it, we’re out of here', and I ran and woke up my brother and sort of said, 'Don't know what's going on, come have a look.'"

Neighbour Steve Davies said they went outside, where they saw police and the Armed Offenders Squad.

"Yeah, just went out and got the kids out of their bedrooms and walked back inside. Not sure what was going on," Mr Davies recalled.
Ms Proffitt said as one of the police cars left, "you could tell there was someone in the backseat."

She called the moment "real scary."

"You think things like that happen somewhere else – they never happen on your front door," she said.

Mr Davies said he had told his children not to worry after seeing the large police presence outside their school.

"I told my kids, 'Oh, you don't need to worry because we're so far out of town and they'll never come this far.'

"Next thing, at 11pm, when you see all these armed police turn up – it's a pretty scary thought to have right at your back doorstep."

Ms Proffitt said her children "were really nervous about going to sleep and 'what if he's not caught 'cause again, we didn't know."

"Looked at the news this morning and there was still nothing on and we were like, 'Oh, did they catch him? We're not sure.'"

Mr Davies said: "You hear it on the news, but you never really see it or think it's going to happen to you, so it's pretty freaky."

He called the incident "very heartbreaking, especially for our tourists and stuff like that."

"We're a beautiful country and it's not what we're known for, so it's definitely a gut wrencher for us."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Counterculture icon, Hollywood actor Peter Fonda dies at 79
3
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said a man has been charged in relation to the shooting.
Man, 23, charged with murder of Australian tourist in campervan in Raglan
4
Millad Rashidi and Krishan Reddy, both 17 from Auckland's Ormiston Senior College, are launching their new book Ali's First Day at School on Wednesday to help break down stereotypes about refugees.
Former refugee uses storytelling to break stereotypes
5
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Arthur's Pass and parts of State Highway 7 and 73 were closed for a time though they've now re-opened with the heavy snow last night leaving a storm chaser stranded on Arthur's Pass.

Snow, rain disrupt weekend travel again in South Island
00:40
Tourists in the area say it could have been them targeted in the random attack and they'll be more cautious.

'It could have been us' - tourists on edge after fatal shooting of Australian man near Raglan
01:57
Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones has copped criticism from PM Scott Morrison over the statement.

'I was wrong' - Alan Jones apologises for tirade against Jacinda Ardern
01:54
Six hundred coordinators will start work next year at a cost of more than $200 million.

Schools angry they've missed out on long-awaited influx of learning support staff