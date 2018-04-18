Whitebaiters could hold the key to securing the future of endangered New Zealand tradition

Ideas on whitebait fishing and protection are being sought by the Department of Conservation (DOC) as it looks to create a plan to save the declining delicacy from extinction.

DOC will hold drop-in sessions around the country, starting later this month, to gather ideas from the public on whitebait’s future.

They are also running an online survey to help identify the next steps for restoring whitebait species to healthy populations and ensure a sustainable whitebait fishery.

Four of the six species that make up the whitebait fishery are threatened or at risk of extinction. Degraded habitats, poor water quality and obstacles to fish passages are all significant pressures that are affecting the fish's numbers.

Conservation Minister Eugenie says, “we must reverse the decline of whitebait and address these pressures if we want healthy whitebait species and a sustainable fishery.”

Experts in fisheries and species management, ecology, habitat restoration, commercial and recreational fishing, and mātauranga Māori have already formed a Whitebait Working group.

The group is designed to develop an issues and options document that together with the public feedback will help DOC create a plan for the future of whitebait.

“Whitebait are a key part of Kiwi culture. They’re taonga to iwi and fishing for whitebait is an important tradition for many New Zealanders,” Eugenie Sage said.

The first drop in session will be in Nelson on 30 October.