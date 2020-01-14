Whitebait submissions extended as public urged to give feedback

With over 2000 submissions so far, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage is urging more of the public to have their say about the future of whitebait management in New Zealand.
Public submissions about the changes to whitebait management have been extended to Monday March 16, with the Government saying it wants to ensure as many people as possible take part.
Four out of six whitebait species are currently considered 'at risk' or 'threatened' according to the Department of Conservation.
The current proposal by the Government seeks to standardise whitebaiting rules across New Zealand, create exclusion zones in some waterways to help improve populations and increase whitebait catch equity and ultimately phase out exports of whitebait.
Proposals follow the passing of the Conservation Amendment Bill in October 2018 where 90 per cent of responses said changes needed to be made in order to make New Zealand's whitebait fisheries sustainable.