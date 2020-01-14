Whitebait submissions extended as public urged to give feedback

With over 2000 submissions so far, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage is urging more of the public to have their say about the future of whitebait management in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Public submissions about the changes to whitebait management have been extended to Monday March 16, with the Government saying it wants to ensure as many people as possible take part.

Four out of six whitebait species are currently considered 'at risk' or 'threatened' according to the Department of Conservation.

READ MORE Frustrations aired as hundreds gather in Westport to discuss Government's whitebait management proposal

The current proposal by the Government seeks to standardise whitebaiting rules across New Zealand, create exclusion zones in some waterways to help improve populations and increase whitebait catch equity and ultimately phase out exports of whitebait.