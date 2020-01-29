White supremacist Philip Arps arrested after being spotted near Linwood mosque

A white supremacist who was jailed for sharing the video of the Christchurch terror attacks has allegedly been arrested for travelling too close to one of the targeted mosques.

As the sentencing for terrorist Brenton Tarrant takes place across town in the New Zealand High Court, news outlet Stuff has reported Phillip Arps has been arrested and taken into police custody after being spotted near Linwood Islamic Centre shortly after 10am.



In a statement, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS Arps appeared before a judge today charged with breaching his release conditions. He has since been granted bail.

"The safety of the public is our top priority and we will continue to monitor the offender’s compliance with the conditions of his sentence and respond to any breaches," the spokesperson said.

Several people were killed by the terrorist at Linwood in the March 15 attacks, which the Australian livestreamed on social media.

Arps, 45, was jailed last year for distributing the live stream to around 30 people, asking for it to be modified to include crosshairs and a kill count - similar to a video game.

Possessing or distributing the video is a crime in New Zealand.

Arps revealed his support for the 29-year-old Australian in correspondence sent from prison.

New Zealand news outlets have also revealed Arps threatened violence against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Kiwi minority religious groups.

Arps served seven months of his 21-month prison sentence before his release back in January.

The Department of Corrections successfully petitioned the court to subject Arps to electronic monitoring on his release, as well as banning him from going near mosques or contacting Muslims.

He is also banned from owning or using firearms.