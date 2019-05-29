TODAY |

White supremacist Frank Finch remanded in custody until June 21 on charge of threatening to kill

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
White supremacist Frank Finch has been remanded in custody until June 21 on a charge of threatening to kill.

Earlier today he was also sentenced to 14 months in prison for breaches of his previous release conditions.

After serving five months already, he will need to spend at least two more months in prison.

Earlier this week, Rod Finch, the grandfather of 22-year-old Frank Finch pleaded for social agencies to help after Frank Finch threatened to kill someone upon his prison release.

Rod Finch says his grandson is mentally ill and addicted to drugs and alcohol.

In an exclusive interview with 1 NEWS, Mr Finch said his concerns turned deadly serious after receiving a letter from his grandson following the Christchurch terrorist attack which applauded the alleged gunman.

"What did I think at the time? Thank god he's behind bars. I knew he was safe, and the public are safe," Rod said of the letter.

"It's a matter of time and Frank will kill. I have no doubt about that."

Frank was diagnosed with schizophrenia two-years-ago and is currently in Christchurch Prison.

Last December, he had only been out of prison for a couple of months when he was a passenger in a stolen car.

Frank was the only survivor after it was involved in a police pursuit where two others were killed.

He was then sent back to prison for breaching his release conditions.

Frank's grandfather isn't the only one concerned about his possible release.

"He clearly said to me, 'next time I'm released from prison I'm going to kill someone, so I can come back to prison for 20 to 25 years'," Scott Guthrie of the Transforming Justice Foundation told 1 NEWS.

    Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch. Source: 1 NEWS
